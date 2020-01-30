Anil Kapoor Gives Winter Wear Goals; Stylist Daughter Rhea Gives Her Thumbs Up

Anil Kapoor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Malang in which he will be playing the role of a cop. The actor is very active on social media and can be often seen posting pictures and stories to keep his fans updated about his life. Anil Kapoor recently took to his Instagram account and posted pictures of himself all dressed up.

Read | Indian Idol 11 Contestants Pay Tribute To Anil Kapoor As 'Malang' Cast Graces The Show

Rhea Kapoor approved Anil Kapoor's photos

As soon as he posted the pictures, reactions from fans started coming in. Even his daughter, Rhea Kapoor, who is an established designer and stylist, commented on Anil Kapoor’s photos. Fans of Anil Kapoor regarded Rhea Kapoor’s comment as approval for his stylish attire. Rhea Kapoor wrote 'love it' on Anil Kapoor's photos and made a heart in the comment.

Read | When Anil Kapoor Was Attached To Star In 'Forrest Gump' Remake By Kundan Shah

Read | Disha Patani Treats The 'Malang' Cast To A Brunch, Anil Kapoor Reveals Her SECRET

Anil Kapoor's stylish ensemble

Anil Kapoor is considered as one of the most stylish actors of Bollywood. In his recent photographs, the Malang actor wore a navy blue round neck sweater with a blue pair of denim trousers. He threw a grey coloured overcoat on and sported black shoes with them.

Anil Kapoor gave a perfect example of how one can look stylish this winter. The actor kept his signature moustache and stubble with his hair spiked back. He did not forget to give credits to his team where he revealed that he was styled by Abhilasha Devnani and his hair and makeup were done by Deepak Chauhan.

Read | Fitness Is A Way Of Life For Me, Says Actor Anil Kapoor

Image Credits: Anil Kapoor Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.