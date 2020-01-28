Indian Idol 11 Contestants Pay Tribute To Anil Kapoor As 'Malang' Cast Graces The Show

Indian Idol is one of the most popular music reality shows on Indian television. The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television and it is aired on Saturdays and Sundays at 8.00 pm. In the latest weekend episode, the Malang cast, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu graced the show. Actor Anil Kapoor took the judge's chair for Indian Idol 11 on the weekend and the contestants gave an energetic tribute to the ever-young star.

Anil Kapoor gets emotional on the sets of Indian Idol 11

Malang's star cast encouraged and boosted the contestants of Indian Idol 11. The singers also gave some memorable and unforgettable moments with their top-notch performances, crooning the hit numbers of Anil Kapoor. To match up to the singers' performance and energy, the Malang stars were also no less as they entertained the audiences and fans with their super fascinating stories.

One of the contestants, Shahzan received enough praise from the judges and guests for his terrific performance on the super-hit song Ek Ladki Ko Dekha and Zindagi Har Kadam Ek Nai. The contestant's performance even got Anil Kapoor teary-eyed. Anil Kapoor also shared an incident from his movie Karma and explained how tough it is to croon live.

One of the other contestants of the show decided to perform his super hit song My name is Lakhan. Anil Kapoor did not hold back himself and instantly took centre stage and performed the iconic hook step of the song. His infectious energy led the all the contestants and host Aditya Narayan to dance alongside the Malang actor. Watch some of these priceless moments from the show here.

Anil Kapoor starrer Malang is set to release on February 7, 2020. The film’s trailer received a great response since its release. The Mohit Suri directed film is bringing the fresh pairing of Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani. This is also the first time that Anil Kapoor has been directed by Mohit Suri.

Promo Image Credits - A still from Indian Idol 11

