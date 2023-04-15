Anil Kapoor In Tears At Satish Kaushik's Memorial, Anupam Kher Consoles Him

Anil Kapoor attended the memorial of his close friend Satish Kaushik in Mumbai. A video from the time has been going viral on social media and showed Anil in tears as he was called on stage by Anupam Kher to pay a tribute to the late filmmaker-actor. Anupam, Satish and Anil were friends for over four decades.

After Satish's demise, his family celebrated his life by organising a get together of close ones on the occasion of his birth anniversary on April 13. The event was arranged by Anupam, who also remembered Satish from the stage in an emotional address. When he asked Anil to join him, the Thar actor walked towards the stage but broke down in tears and went back to his seat.

Seeing Anil in grief, Anupam consoled him and let him be. He continued to speak from the stage and recounted fond memories of Satish. The moment reminded the netizens of the close bond Satish and Anil Kapoor shared and how the former's demise has left a huge void in his life. Anil getting emotional was something that made netizens sad and grief stricken as well.

Satish Kauhsik's daughter remembers her father

Anupam Kher shared a heartwarming video from Satish Kaushik's birth anniversary celebration on his Instagram handle in which the late actor's 10-year-old daughter Vanshika read a letter she had written for her father honouring his memory. Anupam held the mic in his hand as the little girl read out the personal note from her phone, leaving everyone present emotional.

Satish Kauhsik breathed his last on March 9. He reportedly fell sick after partying on Holi. Anupam Kher shared that a few hours before his death, Satish spoke with him on phone and said, "Main abhi nahi marunga." Anupam, who was a close freind of Satish, recalled how he passed away after speaking with him on the day of his death.