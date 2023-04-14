Anil Kapoor Reacts To Old Photo With Sridevi From Mr India Set

Anil Kapoor stumbled upon an old photo from the set of Mr India. In it, the Nayak actor could be seen posing with his co-actor, late Sridevi while director Shekhar Kapur seemed to be nudging them from behind. Reacting to the photo on Twitter, Anil mentioned that he came across the photo for the first time.

A fan dug up a behind-the-scene photo from Mr India (1987). In it, Anil wore was dressed as his character in the signature blazer and fedora hat. Sridevi posed in a white maxi dress while director Shekhar Kapur wore a brown shirt and white pants. Check out the photo and the fan's tweet here:

That’s a rare pic .. ❤️ seen it for the first time .. @shekharkapur Shekhar looking 👌👍 https://t.co/1KFd1vqC3u — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 14, 2023

In his reply to the tweet, Anil Kapoor wrote, “That’s a rare pic .. (heart emoticon) seen it for the first time .. @shekharkapur Shekhar looking (thumbs up sign and okay hand emoji).” Using emoticons Anil complimented Shekhar Kapur’s looks. The director replied by writing, “And you like absolutely the same, Anil!”

For the unversed, Mr India is a Bollywood superhero movie released in 1987. It was helmed by Shekhar Kapur and backed by Boney Kapoor who went on to marry the lead actress of the film, Sridevi. Along with her and Anil, Mr India also starred Amrish Puri as Mogambo and Satish Kaushik as Calendar. Sridevi, Amrish Puri and Satish Kaushik, who were pivotal in the film's success and are still remembered for their roles, are no more.

Anil Kapoor movies

Anil Kapoor was last seen in the web series- The Night Manager. It was helmed by Sandeep Modi and also starred Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala and Tillotama Shome. The 66-year-old is currently undergoing tough training for his upcoming Bollywood aerial action movie Fighter. Anil will star in it opposite Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. It is scheduled to release in 2024. Anil also features in the Hollywood docu-series Rennervations featuring Jeremy Renner.