The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Anil Kapoor Said THIS When A Fan Photoshopped Him In Her Own Picture

Bollywood News

Known for his witty and on-the-face comments, Anil Kapoor recently gave a hilarious reply to a fan who photoshopped the actor's picture into her own. Read on.

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
anil kapoor

Anil Kapoor has always had the best answers to trolls and people who pull his leg. Recently the actor gave a witty reply to a female fan who had photoshopped his picture into her own photo. Here’s what happened.

Recently a fan of the Anil Kapoor photoshopped herself into a picture of the actor. She could be seen sitting opposite him. The fan also added the caption, “What are we talking about, sir?” Taking to his Twitter account, Anil Kapoor retweeted the photo replying, “I’m guessing we are probably talking about breakfast!! 😂😂”

Also Read: Anil Kapoor Begins 'running Prep' For 'AK Vs AK' In #WednesdayWorkout Video

The photo was originally posted by Anik Kapoor on his Twitter account. It was a still photo from his moment on the sets of AK Vs Ak. He had added the caption, “From gruelling night shoots to calm mornings... #AKvsAK”.

Also Read: Anil Kapoor's 'AK Vs AK' To Feature Sonam, Rhea & Harshvardhan Kapoor

Anil Kapoor’s movies in 2020

Anil Kapoor's last silver screen release is Malang. The movie stars him in the role of a cop along with Kunal Khemu while Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani play the leads. Malang hit theatres on February 7, 2020, and is receiving good response from the audience. Anil Kapoor is currently working on AK Vs AK which is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Takht, Besan, Abhinav Bindra's biopic and Welcome to the Jungle

Also Read: John Abraham & Anil Kapoor's Entertaining Movies Together; Check Out The List

Also Read: Anil Kapoor Becomes 'Majnu' Every Time His 'forever Crush' Texts Him Back, See Pic

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAMATA BANERJEE ACCUSES CENTRE
MAHA CONGRESS SLAMS 'KEMCHO TRUMP'
BJP ISSUES WARNING TO CONGRESS
MAHA GOVT RESCINDS OBJECTIONS
GRENADE BLAST AT LUCKNOW COURT
RICHA AND ALI TO TIE THE KNOT?