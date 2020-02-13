Anil Kapoor Said THIS When A Fan Photoshopped Him In Her Own Picture

Anil Kapoor has always had the best answers to trolls and people who pull his leg. Recently the actor gave a witty reply to a female fan who had photoshopped his picture into her own photo. Here’s what happened.

Recently a fan of the Anil Kapoor photoshopped herself into a picture of the actor. She could be seen sitting opposite him. The fan also added the caption, “What are we talking about, sir?” Taking to his Twitter account, Anil Kapoor retweeted the photo replying, “I’m guessing we are probably talking about breakfast!! 😂😂”

I’m guessing we are probably talking about breakfast!! 😂😂 @Maelbarrak https://t.co/T4bY3CMCim — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 13, 2020

The photo was originally posted by Anik Kapoor on his Twitter account. It was a still photo from his moment on the sets of AK Vs Ak. He had added the caption, “From gruelling night shoots to calm mornings... #AKvsAK”.

From gruelling night shoots to calm mornings... #AKvsAK pic.twitter.com/vHokVXwfJT — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 13, 2020

Anil Kapoor’s movies in 2020

Anil Kapoor's last silver screen release is Malang. The movie stars him in the role of a cop along with Kunal Khemu while Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani play the leads. Malang hit theatres on February 7, 2020, and is receiving good response from the audience. Anil Kapoor is currently working on AK Vs AK which is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Takht, Besan, Abhinav Bindra's biopic and Welcome to the Jungle.

Vikramaditya Motwane's #AKVsAK becomes a family affair for @AnilKapoor as his son Harshvardhan Kapoor and daughters @sonamakapoor and Rhea Kapoor will also feature in this revenge drama that pits him against @anuragkashyap72... They will play their real-life roles in the film. pic.twitter.com/g8d1RLaoCF — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) February 4, 2020

