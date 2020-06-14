Did You Know Anil Kapoor And Madhuri Dixit Have Starred In 18 Films Together? Read Here

Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit are still one of the sought-after jodis in the film industry. The hit pair has been a part of some of the memorable blockbuster films. In fact, both have played a significant role in each other's acting careers. Songs from their films became iconic and so did their on-screen sizzling chemistry. However, did you know that Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit have appeared in over 18 films together?

During an interview with a news portal, Anil revealed that he and co-star Madhuri have starred in over 18 films together. He also said that they have teamed up in so many movies that they could tell each other's responses on camera without any conversation. The talented actor also revealed that he is very comfortable working with Madhuri. He also went on to compliment his co-star and said that today, Madhuri is just as beautiful as she was back then.

The Race 2 actor also revealed that he was happy to know that Madhuri hasn't changed at all. He said that even after a long break on building her personal life, getting married, having kids, she comes back and is still the same. He also emphasized that he did not feel like they had not worked together for 18 years. In fact, it feels like just yesterday when they went on to do films like Tezaab, Beta, Khel and Pukar.

After Lajja in 2001, Madhuri and Anil shared screen space in the film Total Dhamaal last year after a long gap. Fans were thrilled to watch them on the big screen once again. The film also starred Esha Gupta, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and many more in pivotal roles. The duo has impressed fans with several films such as Ram Lakhan, Kishen Kanhaiya, Tezaab, Beta and many more. Here’s a list of Madhuri-Anil films that fans can take a look at.

Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit movies

Tezaab (1988)

Ram Lakhan (1989)

Parinda (1989)

Call (2000)

Beta (1992)

Khel (1992)

Kishen Kanhaiya (1990)

Zindagi Ek Juaa (1992)

Jamai Raja (1990)

Rajkumar (1996)

Pukar (2000)

Lajja (2001)

