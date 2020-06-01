Anil Kapoor And Madhuri Dixit's Movies That Did Not Perform Well At Box Office

Anil Kapoor was last seen as Inspector Anjaney Agashe in Malang and he will next be seen playing the role of Shah Jahan in Takht. The actor has had a successful acting career and is known to collaborate with several prominent actors and directors. Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit are among the most popular on-screen jodis in Bollywood and they have delivered several hit films together. However, there are some movies of the two actors that did not perform well at the box office. Here are some of Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor's movies that did not perform well at the box office.

Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor's movies that did not do well at the box office

Pukar

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Surinder Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, and Bharat Singh, this movie got released in 2000. The action thriller features Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Namrata Shirodkar, Danny Denzongpa, and Om Puri in prominent roles. The movie was declared a flop by box office India. However, it managed to bag several awards and accolades including National Film Awards. Anil Kapoor also bagged an award for his performance in the movie.

Rajkumar

This 1996 film featuring Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Naseeruddin Shah, Danny Denzongpa, Reena Roy, Farida Jalal and Sanjai Mishra in key roles is directed by Pankaj Parashar and produced by Tutu Sharma. The historical fantasy movie features Anil Kapoor playing the role of Rajkumar and Madhuri Dixit essaying the role of Rajkumari Vishaka. The movie was declared a flop by box office India.

Lajja

Directed by one of the prominent directors of Bollywood, Rajkumar Santoshi, with an ensemble cast, this movie was declared a flop by box office India. The flick features Manisha Koirala, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Mahima Chaudhry, Rekha, Sharman Joshi and Ajay Devgn in key roles. Although the film did not perform well at the box office, it managed to bag several awards and accolades. Madhuri Dixit also won awards for her performance in the movie.

Gharwali Baharwali

This 1998 movie is helmed by David Dhawan and produced by Tutu Sharma and features Anil Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, and Rambha in prominent roles. Madhuri Dixit made a special appearance in the movie. It's a remake of the Tamil flick titled Thaikulame Thaikulame and it did average business at the box office.

