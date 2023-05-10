Anil Kapoor Pens Adorable Note For Sonam Kapoor After Her Appearance At Coronation Concert

Anil Kapoor recently took to his Instagram handle to pen an adorable note for his daughter Sonam Kapoor after she made an appearance at the coronation concert of King Charles III. The Night Manager actor also shared a series of photos of the Veere Di Wedding actress in her floral gown that she wore at the concert. The coronation concert was on May 7 and Sonam Kapoor greeted the jam-packed audience with a 'Namaste'.

The veteran expressed his joy and how proud he felt of his daughter and wrote, "Sonam has always done things differently and it makes me so happy when she gets recognized and celebrated for it. It is such an honor to be invited amidst royalty to address all the commonwealth nations. It seems fitting that Sonam should represent our country on a global stage with other accomplished artists to bring in a new era of unity, harmony, and creativity. As a father, and as a member of the Indian film fraternity, I could not be more proud of Sonam for being the face and voice of this generation. @sonamkapoor" with a heart emoji.

Soon after Anil Kapoor made the post, Sonam Kapoor took to the comments and wrote, "Love you so much. My biggest cheerleader" with a red heart. The Neerja actor's husband Anand Ahuja also commented and wrote, "Wowwww. So lovely said! @anilskapoor." Several other celebrities also showered praises on the actress for her stunning appearance at the concert. Check the post below:

More on Sonam Kapoor's appearance at the coronation concert

The Khoobsurat actress went to King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation concert in a white floral gown with minimal accessories. Sonam Kapoor opted for minimal makeup to complement her look. The actor's ensemble was designed by Emilia Wickstead and Anamika Khanna. After the coronation concert, Sonam's family including her mother Sunita, Maheep Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and others gave her a shout-out.