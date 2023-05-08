Sonam Kapoor Thanks Anand Ahuja For 'best 7 Years Of Life' On Wedding Anniversary

It's Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's fifth wedding anniversary today (May 8), and the actress dropped an adorable post on her Instagram handle to wish her husband. The actress shared several couple pictures. However, what grabbed fans' attention was the last snap featuring her son Vayu and Anand.

Along with the pictures, the Blind actress wrote a lovey-dovey note thanking him for the "best 7 years" of her life. Sonam's note read, "It’s our Anniversary! Everyday I thank my stars that I got you as my life partner and soulmate. Thank you for the best best 7 years of my life. Filled with laughter, passion, long conversations, music, travel and most importantly bring up our beautiful Vayu. Love you my jaan.. I’ll forever be your girlfriend, best friend and wife, Everyday with you is truly phenomenal! #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents (sic)." On the other hand, Anand Ahuja has also shared a post wishing Sonam.

Sonam's mom Sunita Kapoor also wished her daughter and son-in-law with an adorable post. She shared a series of happy pictures of the couple on Instagram with the caption, "Happy anniversary !!! May your love for one another keep shining brightly. May you keep creating memories full of love and happiness, hopes and dreams (heart emoticons) love you’ll so much (sic)."

Sonam Kapoor attends King Charles III coronation

Sonam Kapoor attended the coronation concert at Windsor Castle to celebrate the crowning of the new king and queen of the UK. At the event, she introduced choir performers of the Commonwealth. Sonam started her speech with a namaste and was introduced by the host as one of Bollywood's biggest actors.

For the concert, Sonam wore a custom-made Anamika Khanna, Emilia Wickstead gown with floral detailing. Sharing a series of pictures on her Instagram handle, the actress wrote, "Historic moments call for fashion moments. I'm honored to mark the unforgettable occasion of the #Coronationconcert by wearing the collaborative vision of two of the most incredible designers from the two countries I'm lucky to call home."



More about Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in 2018. After dating for several years, they took the next step in their relationship. The couple welcomed their son Vayu last year in August. Since then, Sonam has kept her Insta family updated by sharing cute pictures of her son.