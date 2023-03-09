Anil Kapoor Remembers 'Calendar' Satish Kaushik: Lost My Younger Brother

Satish Kaushik's death has left Anil Kapoor devastated. The Night Manager star looked back at his four-decade-long friendship with Satish and shared an emotional post on social media. He called Satish his 'younger brother' and shared some throwback photos of them together from the set and other places.

Anil wrote in the caption, "The Laurels of the industry have lost their Hardy…the Three Musketeers have lost the most talented, generous and loving Musketeer and I have lost my younger brother…gone too soon…I love you Satish (sic)." He also tagged Anupam Kher in his post as the trio was quite close to each other.

In the images shared by Anil, his bond with Satish is evident. In one of the images, they were snapped on the set of Mr India (1987). Satish's role as Calendar in the film was loved by the fans. Some of the pictures also featured Anupam Kher.

Anil Kapoor's first reaction to Satish Kaushik's death

Anil Kapoor is in the US currently. Anupam Kher spoke to the media outside Satish Kaushik's residence in Versova, Mumbai and shared that Anil was 'devastated' upon hearing the news of Satish's passing.

Anupam said, "Anil, he and I have been friends for so long. Anil is abroad at the moment and he was also devastated when he called me."

"Our friendship was such that if any two of us met, we would criticise and make fun of the third person. For instance, if Anil and I met, we would make fun of Satish, or if Satish and I met, hum Anil ki buraai karte the," he added.