Satish Kaushik's Death Leaves Anil Kapoor Devastated

Satish Kaushik's sudden demise has left a void in his best friends Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor's lives. Ahead of his funeral, Kher arrived at Kaushik's house and spoke to the media about his friendship with the late filmmaker-actor and Anil Kapoor.

Kaushik, Kher and Kapoor were friends for more than four decades. The Kashmir Files actor said that Kaushik had been their friend for almost 45 years and had become their "habit".

He said, "We used to talk every morning on phone. We would have a race as to who wakes up first and calls the other person. Anil, he and I have been friends for so long. Anil is abroad at the moment and he was also devastated when he called me."

"Our friendship was such that if any two of us met, we would criticise and make fun of the third person. For instance, if Anil and I met, we would make fun of Satish, or if Satish and I met, hum Anil ki buraai karte the," he added.

Anupam Kher on how he got to know about Satish Kaushik's demise

Anupam Kher shared that his house help came at 2 am and said, "Satish Ji, Satish Ji." Kher said that he thought Kaushik had come to meet him but then his staff revealed that he has passed.

Kher also recalled their last meeting. He said that Kaushik met him two days ago on his birthday (March 7). He said, "We were together till the day before yesterday night because he came to my house for dinner on my birthday. Last night we spoke at 8 pm and he said we'll meet when I come back. The industry has lost a good human being, a great actor, and a director. And I have lost a part of me."

Satish Kaushik died earlier this morning (March 9) after suffering a heart attack. He is survived by his wife and their daughter.