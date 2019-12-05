When Blake Met Salman Khan & Jacqueline: B'wood Stars Wish 2nd Fastest Man Luck For 2020

Fitness and success. This is what transpired between the world's second-fastest man Yohan Blake and Bollywood superstars Salman Khan & Jacqueline Fernandez met in Mumbai recently. The Jamaican sprinter was in the capital city of Maharashtra as a part of an event for the Road Safety World series scheduled to begin from February 2. Jacqueline Fernandez took to her social media to share a picture of herself with Blake and Salman Khan. Yohan Blake had a fan moment earlier as he met his favourite cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who is the brand ambassador for the World Series. Writing on her social media, Jacqueline wished Blake luck for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and revealed that the superstars had a great time talking about success and fitness with the Jamaican sprinter.

When Bollywood met Blake

Cricket next for Blake?

Speaking to Republic Media Network, the youngest World Athletic Champion and the second-fastest man on Earth, Yohan Blake, on Monday, said that if not a sprinter, he would be a Cricket all-rounder. The Jamaican, who is currently in India to promote the Road Safety World Series, has been very expressive about his love for the sport and was also seen cheering for West Indies in the stands during the 2019 ICC World Cup. Blake also said that he would love to play for Royal Challengers Banglore in the Indian Premier League, probably due to his camaraderie with Chris Gayle, who is also from Jamaica. Jamaica's Yohan Blake won gold in 4x100m relay at 2012 Olympics and subsequently at Rio 2016. He also won silver in 100m and 200m at the 2012 London Olympics.

