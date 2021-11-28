Anil Kapoor's 1st Post After Sparking Fan Concerns On Health Is All About 'happiness'

Anil Kapoor, who is considered one of the fittest stars of Bollywood, raised concerns among his fans after his last Instagram post. Without giving much details, the actor shared that he was undergoing treatment in Germany.

Netizens were worried following his post, many expressing their concern and hoping everything was good. The veteran shared his first post after that video. He seemed to be in good spirits.

Anil Kapoor enjoys 'cup full of happiness' after video mentioning 'treatment'

Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram stories and posted a candid snap of himself enjoying a beverage. The Nayak: The Real Hero star was dressed in a black woolen jacket and a scarf along with a dark blue cap.

He was all smiles as he seemed to be in a conversation with someone. Anil Kapoor termed it as the 'cup full of happiness.'

This was his first post after the 64-year-old's video of him rushing to a doctor for surgery created a buzz a couple of days ago. He was dressed in a similar get-up as seen in the aforementioned photograph as he walked on the streets in snow. He termed it as the 'perfect walk in the snow.'

However, his words after that became a talking point among netizens. He wrote that it was his last day in Germany and that it was his last day of treatment. The National Award-winner added that he was on his way to visit Dr Muller, and thanked him for his 'magical touch.'

While some netizens wondered if everything was alright with Anil Kapoor, many celebrities like his wife Sunita Kapoor, co-star Neetu Kapoor and fashion designer Masaba Gupta didn't write anything on the treatment and praised the video instead. He too did not mention any more details and also wrote that 'we commoners' get pumped and look good when they see snow.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor dropped the first look of his movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo last week. He is paired opposite Neetu Kapoor in the movie. The film also stars Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

The actors were all dressed in their elegant best for the wedding of Varun and Kiara in the stills from the movie.