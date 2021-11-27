What Happened To Anil Kapoor And Why Are Fans Worried About His Health In Latest Post?

Anil Kapoor recently left his fans worried when the actor dropped in a video of himself from Germany and informed all his fans about his ongoing treatment. He even thanked his doctor for his magical touch.

Many celebrity artists such as Masaba Gupta, Neetu Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Mukti Mohan and others reacted to Anil Kapoor's health update while many fans hoped he gets well soon.

Is Anil Kapoor suffering from any health issue?

The Mr India actor, Anil Kapoor recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video clip of himself in which he can be seen in an all-black look with a cool overcoat and a cap. He can be seen taking a stroll on the roads of Germany with the song, Phir Se Udd Chala from the movie, Rockstar, playing in the background. In the caption, he mentioned that it was his last day in Germany and informed everyone that he was on his way to see Dr Muller for his last day of treatment. Stating further, he mentioned how thankful he was to him for his magic magical touch.

The caption read, "A perfect walk in the snow! Last day in Germany! On my way to see Dr Muller for my last day of treatment! So thankful to him for his magic magical touch!" (sic)

Anil Kapoor's health update left the fans worried and many of them took to his latest Instagram post and dropped in get well soon wishes in the comments section while many others stated that he did not need any medical treatment as he looks fit and handsome. A user wrote 'You don’t seem to need ANY medical aid my handsome & energetic friend looking great AK' while another one asked him to provide them with his health update and stated 'Janab, what treatment? You are so fit...wishing you well.' On the other hand, Masaba Gupta took to the comment section and praised his content stating 'Anil uncle how do we beat your content.' Anil Kapoor's Jug Jug Jeeyo co-star, Neetu Kapoor also took to the comment section and added hands down emoji and a clapping emoji while his wife, Sunita Kapoor complimented the person capturing such an amazing video. Take a look at some of the reactions to Anil Kapoor's Instagram post.

Anil Kapoor made a revelation about his health last year through a social media post and stated that he was suffering from Achilles Tendinitis for over a decade. He also added that doctors around the world had told him that surgery was his only option.

Image: Instagram/@anilskapoor