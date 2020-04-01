Anil Kapoor's Action Films Prove That He Deserves The Tag Of A Fierce Action Hero

Being a part of over a hundred films, Anil Kapoor has had a noteworthy journey in Bollywood as an actor and also as a producer. The actor has given several hits in the 90s, most of which have been action films. Here are some of Anil Kapoor’s best action movies you must watch, which also have a great storyline.

Anil Kapoor’s best action movies

Tezaab

Starring actors Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles, Tezaab was an action romantic film released in 1988. This superhit action movie also had the iconic song ‘Ek Do Teen’. Anil Kapoor played the character of Munna, a rowdy, who’s life is ruined after his parents are killed mercilessly.

Karma

Subhash Ghai’s superhit film Karma, released in 1986 starred Dilip Kumar, Nutan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor and Sri Devi in the lead roles. Anil Kapoor played the role of a prisoner who turns into a soldier. Karma was a superhit blockbuster film that ruled the box office.

Nayak

Nayak was another political action film starring Anil Kapoor and Rani Mukherjee in the lead roles. The film is based on the life of a journalist who turns in to a CM for one day, solving many issues. Nayak is a remake of the original Tamil film.

Race

Starring actors Anil Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Bipasha Basu, Akshaye Khanna, Katrina Kaif and Sameera Reddy, the action movie Race was a major box office hit. The movie follows the story of two businessmen brothers who fall in love with the same woman, but the real race starts when one tries to kill the other for money. Anil Kapoor played the role of a cop in the film.

Malang

A recently released film Malang starring Anil Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani was another action film in which Anil Kapoor was seen as a cop. The movie Malang starts with an action sequence moving into drama making it one of the best films.

