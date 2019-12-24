Anil Kapoor Receives A Heartfelt Birthday Wish From Tezaab Co-star Madhuri Dixit

Popularly known as Bollywood's evergreen actor, Anil Kapoor is celebrating his 63rd birthday this year. The pictures and videos from the actor's birthday celebrations shared by Sonam Kapoor are doing rounds on the internet. The 63-year-old actor is said to be a tough competition for most of the young actors in the Indian film industry. Anil Kapoor celebrated his birthday with his family and close friends. As the actor turned a year older, wishes have been pouring on social media. Not just fans but also the celebrities were wishing the veteran actor.

One of the best wishers was his co-actor from many of his films Madhuri Dixit. Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit tweeted the actor and congratulated him on his birthday. Madhuri also described Anil Kapoor as Iron man in her tweet. The tweet where Madhuri wished Anil Kapoor on his birthday has gone viral and is receiving a lot of reactions from their fans. Madhuri mentioned in her tweet that Anil Kapoor is one of the most disciplined people that she had ever met and the fans were happy to see their favourite actors together.

Tweet by Madhuri Dixit

To one of the most disciplined people I have met, time seems to stand still, even as another year has passed. A very happy birthday and many happy returns to the original iron man! @AnilKapoor pic.twitter.com/yk89FPif44 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) December 24, 2019

In the tweet, Madhuri also shared an adorable picture of the two of them. The fans were complimenting the picture. Many fans also demanded that the two should collaborate again for another movie. Some fans also shared the pictures of the two of them from their previous movies. The duo has worked in many films like Tezaab, Parinda, Beta, Lajja, Jeevan Ek Sanghursh, Jamai Raja and till date, their last film together was Total Dhamaal which released this year.

