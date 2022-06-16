Anil Kapoor's Advice To Daughter Soon-to-be-mom Sonam: 'I Feel You Should Not Be Too..'

Parenthood is often considered a period filled with love and care for a new life alongside trials and errors. Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has embarked on this journey with her husband entrepreneur Anand Ahuja as the duo will soon welcome their firstborn together. The couple also organized an adorable baby shower which had in attendance close family and friends.

Recently, veteran actor Anil Kapoor was asked about his daughter Sonam's new journey in life. The 65-year-old actor responded by sharing a piece of advice with the Neerja star whilst expressing how happy he was to become a grandfather.

Anil Kapoor shares advice on motherhood

During a media interaction whilst promoting his upcoming family entertainer Jug Jugg Jeeyo, as quoted by Hindustan Times, Kapoor said that he was 'emotional and happy' after he came to know about his daughter's pregnancy. Describing it as a 'beautiful thing', the veteran actor went on to share a piece of advice from his own experience.

The actor believed that mothers nowadays have become 'overprotective' and advised Sonam to not be an over-protective mother. ''When I overhear things from my wife, I feel you should not be too protective,'' he said.

Recently, Sonam celebrated her 37th birthday by sharing a series of pictures in an elegant white ensemble. She shared the pictures with the caption, ''On the cusp of motherhood and at the brink of my birthday, I'm choosing to dress how I feel -

Pregnant & Powerful, Bold & Beautiful...''

On the other hand, Anil Kapoor got nostalgic on Sonam's birthday recently and shared several throwback pictures with a lengthy heartfelt caption. ''Dear @sonamkapoor, If there's anything that makes up for not being able to celebrate your birthday with you this year, it's the anticipation that the next time we see you, we'll be that much closer to holding our grandchild in our arms!'' he wrote.

He continued, ''Parenthood is a see-saw between being happy for your children as they create their own lives and being sad that they're not always around you anymore....you'll see for yourself soon enough! Happy birthday my darling girl! We can't wait to see you, Anand and our little prince(ss) soon!''

On the professional, Anil Kapoor will be seen in the Raj Mehta directorial Jug Jugg Jeeyo on June 24, 2022. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor.

Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor/anilskapoor