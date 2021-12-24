Anil Kapoor's B'day: DYK Actor Is A Trained Semi-classical Singer And Has Sung Many Songs?

It's been four decades since Anil Kapoor has been entertaining audiences in India and across the world. The actor is known for his performances in films across genres, languages, and more. However, that is not all, the veteran has produced numerous films and has also starred in various TV shows.

While these projects are more commonly known among his fans and audiences, there is another lesser-known talent that the Lamhe star possesses. Among the other hats that he has donned in his career is of a singer. On the occasion of his 65th birthday, here's looking at Anil Kapoor's singing capabilities.

Anil Kapoor's birthday: Did you know he has crooned many songs & is a trained semi-classical singer?

Anil Kapoor has lent his voice to numerous songs in the past for his own movies. The first venture during the initial days of his career was for the title track of the 1986 film Chameli Ki Shaadi. The track had a comic feel to it, and the actor lived up to the faith shown on him by veteran composers Kalyanji-Anandji.

Around the same time, he unveiled the album Welcome, with Salma Agha, which was composed by Bappi Lahiri.

Anil Kapoor, Salma Agha and Bappi Lahiri at the platinum disc function of their music album, Welcome (1986)@AnilKapoor @thebappilahiri @Thesalmaagha pic.twitter.com/eymWdj3ZuH — Movies N Memories (@BombayBasanti) August 10, 2018

The Slumdog Millionaire star's vocals were used in the film Woh Saat Din, on tracks like Pyar Kiya Nahi Jata Ho Jata Hai. In his 2000 movie, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, he was credited for the title track, as well as the song I Love You.

The actor, in a 2016 interview with Hindustan Times, had opened up about being a trained semi-classical singer. He had then revealed that he learned semi-classical singing from music director Chote Iqbal. He shared that he could not do 'riyaaz' because of his acting commitments.

He continued to receive playback singing offers even afterward too, but he started feeling he could not do justice due to the lack of practice. Anil Kapoor had shared that he learned singing to be able to lip-sync well in movies well. He shared that during the shooting he actually sings the songs since he was not fond of 'mechanical' practices.

In recent times, his voice was used for a rap-like introduction for his character, Bhaiyyaji Ka Tashan, in the 2008 movie Tashan.

Even during the making of his film, Fanney Khan, on which he was one of the producers, he had shared that he would be singing for two songs.