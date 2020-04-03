Anil Kapoor Movie Songs That Are Sung By Him | Check Full List

Anil Kapoor is widely considered to be one of the most iconic actors in Hindi cinema. The renowned star continues to dominate the scene with his diverse body of work in films. Anil Kapoor has not only acted in movies but has also produced films and even sung in many of his films. Read on to know more about some of the songs sung by Anil Kapoor that will get you in a romantic mood.

Anil Kapoor: Songs sung by the iconic actor

1) Chameli Ki Shaadi

This is one of the first songs sung by Anil Kapoor. He also starred in the film and the music video. Kapoor starred alongside Amrita Singh for this song. Chameli Ki Shaadi is a song where Anil Kapoor is seen playing the lover of Chameli. He professes his love for her.

2) I Love You

This is another song sung by Anil Kapoor. The song is from the film, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai. The 2000 film was hugely popular and so was its music. Along with Anil Kapoor, the song is also sung by Hema Sardesai & Sonali Bendre. In the film, Anil Kapoor is seen romancing Aishwarya Rai.

3) Pyar Kiya Nahi Jata Ho Jata Hai

This is another song sung by Anil Kapoor. The song is from the film Woh Saat Din. The song is also sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Shabbir Kumar. The 1983 film is directed by Bapu. Along with Anil Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure, Naseeruddin Shah and Raju Shrestha also are seen in prominent roles.

