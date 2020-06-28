Anil Kapoor's Popular Movies That You Can Watch On Disney+ Hotstar

Anil Kapoor is among the top Bollywood actors and has often awed the audience with his acting prowess. At 63 years of age, the actor is still incredibly popular for his style and charm. On-screen and off-screen, the actor has won people’s hearts.

The actor has now worked in several popular films. He has taken up various challenging roles which have proven that the actor is among the finest in Bollywood. Anil Kapoor has impressed the audience with his comedic as well as intense roles in films. Ageing like fine wine, the actor is still on top of his acting game. Check out Anil Kapoor’s films on Disney+ Hotstar.

Nayak

Nayak is a 2001 action film directed by S. Shankar. The movie stars Anil Kapoor and Amrish Puri in lead roles. The movie follows the chief minister who challenges Shivaji Rao to run the state for a day. He accepts and prevails. Due to his hard work to end corruption, people force him to join politics.

Om Jai Jagdish

Directed by Anupam Kher, Om Jai Jagdish is a 2002 drama film. The movie stars Fardeen Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles. The movie also stars Waheeda Rehman and Urmila Matondkar. The story revolves around three brothers who deal with their own issues in life. However, when their ancestral is up to for an auction, they join forces.

Total Dhamaal

Total Dhamaal is a 2019 comedy film directed by Indra Kumar. The movie stars Esha Gupta, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor. The story follows a plane crash in Janakpur. A group of ambitious people and con artists then compete against each other to find the treasure inside the plane.

Biwi No 1

Biwi No 1 is a 1999 comedy film directed by David Dhawan. The movie stars Sushmita Sen, Karisma Kapoor, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Tabu. The story follows Pooja, who is a simple woman. However, when her husband leaves her for a beautiful model, she gets a makeover to grab his attention and get payback.

Meri Jung

Directed by Subhash Ghai, Meri Jung is a 1985 drama film. The movie stars Anil Kapoor, Meenakshi Seshadri, Nutan, Amrish Puri and Javed Jeffery. The story revolves around Deepak Verma, who lives happily with his family. However, things go south when he is prosecuted by Thakral for murder. His son, Arun, then vows to get revenge against Thakral and prove his father's innocence.

