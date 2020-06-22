Anil Kapoor Resumes His Fitness Routine, His Daughter Rhea Reacts; See Post Here

There are some Bollywood actors, who, against all odds, are continuing to bring a smile on the faces of their fans. One such actor is Anil Kapoor who has often been spotted posting motivational fitness and workout videos of how he is spending his time amid the lockdown. Recently, he shared a post that suggests that he is back with his ‘fit self’. The post has left daughter Rhea Kapoor speechless. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Did You Know Anil Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Alok Nath & Annu Kapoor Are Of The Same Age?

Anil Kapoor’s ‘fit self’ post leaves Rhea Kapoor speechless

Anil Kapoor is a fairly active celebrity on social media. On June 22, 2020, Anil Kapoor took to his official Instagram handle to post a video of himself running on the tracks, going back to being his fit self. He captioned the video, “Back at it! ðŸƒðŸ»‍â™‚ï¸ #startingagain #mondaymotivation @yohanblake @movevo.fit @marcyogimead”.

Also Read | Anil Kapoor's Films That Were Remakes Of Regional Movies: 'Nayak', 'Calcutta Mail' & More

As the post went up, it set the internet on fire. The post received more than 66,000 likes in no-time. His fans spammed the comment section of his post with comments of appreciation. Not only his fans but also Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea Kapoor was left speechless. She commented on his post saying, “Dad ðŸ¤­ðŸ¤·ðŸ½‍â™€ï¸”. Even Bollywood actor and fitness expert, Shilpa Shetty Kundra commented on Anil Kapoor’s post saying, “#fitness #goals @anilskapoor ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ½ðŸ‘ðŸ½”.

Also Read | Reason To Watch Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh & Priyanka Chopra's 'Dil Dhadakne Do'

Rhea often comments on father Anil's fitness posts. In fact, once Rhea jokingly also commented on one of his posts saying that she was a little unhappy with how young Anil Kapoor looks. She did not seem to like the fact that her father Anil Kapoor is the highlight of the news everywhere. Some time back, Rhea shared a picture of Anil working out in the gym, and revealed that her 63-year-old dad is busy being young while she is searching for recipes to cook biryani.

She captioned the picture, “Ugh. Parents. Always throwing their biceps in your face, am I right? Meanwhile, I am googling biryani recipes. And that, my friends, is what we call balance. #hes63 #proudofhim #stillgonnanaptho”. Rhea Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend Karan Boolani also commented on the picture, writing, “Guns Out,” while her brother-in-law Anand Ahuja shared a triceps emoticon.

Also Read | Anil Kapoor's Most Memorable Throwback Pictures With His Family

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.