Reason To Watch Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh & Priyanka Chopra's 'Dil Dhadakne Do'

The Zoya Akhtar film Dil Dhadakne Do has been loved by fans for several reasons. But if you have not watched the film yet then you can watch it this Sunday. There are several reasons why one should watch the film, from the star cast to the songs and the cruise journey.

Dil Dhadakne Do brings out the tale of the Mehras and their luxurious life. The film stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Anushka Sharma and is shot over the beautiful Mediterranean Sea. Here are a few more compelling reasons which will convince you to watch the film.

Reasons one should watch Dil Dhadakne Do

Zoya Akhtar's direction

Dil Dhadakne Do is a film which bears some similarities with Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. And if you liked to watch ZNMD, then you will love Dil Dhadakne Do ​​​due to the similarity in the style of direction. Take a look at the trailer to see how the direction of the film is engaging and similar to ZNMD.

Box office collection

The movie managed to impress moviegoers and it earned an estimated ₹1.45 billion at the box office. It was reportedly made on a budget of ₹830 million.

Ranveer Singh-Anushka Sharma's chemistry

The duo gave a phenomenal performance as a couple. Their awesome chemistry can be seen in the song Pehli Baar. Take a look at the song here to see for yourself.

The movie's soundtrack

The soundtrack for the movie was composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy while Javed Akhtar was credited as the lyricist. The film had five songs and the album received an overall positive review from critics and fans. Songs like Dil Dhadakne Do and Pehli Baaar were particularly praise by many critics. Another important aspect was that many reviews described the songs as something which fitted well with the narrative of the film.

Aamir Khan as a narrator

Not all films have a narrator like Aamir Khan. He lent his voice to Pluto Mehra, pet dog of thhe Mehra household. The entire story narrated through the p[point of view of a dog, with voice lent by Aamir, is another reason why the film should be watched this weekend.

