Anil Kapoor's 'Tezaab' Gave Inspiration To The 2016 Film 'Baaghi' & Other Trivia

Tezaab is a 1988 action film directed by N. Chandra. The movie stars Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles. The story revolves around Mahesh, whose life is a wreck after his parents are killed. Mahesh is imprisoned but returns to settle some affairs. Did you know that the blockbuster song Ek Do Teen was inspired from a Koli flock song? Read interesting trivia about the film below.

During the shooting of So Gaya Yeh Jahaan, the cast took a break from their shoot and went to a hotel nearby without taking off their bloody makeup. The hotel staff were surprised and asked them if there were injured or needed help.

The song Ek Do Teen was a chartbuster and is still considered a classic, many other songs like So Gaya Yeh Jahan and Keh Do Ke Tum were also a huge hit.

The film was golden jubilee hit becoming the biggest blockbuster of the year.

Tezaab became a benchmark in Anil and Madhuri's careers.

The blockbuster song Ek Do Teen was inspired from a Koli flock song.

When the shooting of the film started, Nana Patekar had shot for some portions of the first schedule, but it is still a mystery regarding Patekar's shoot and his scenes from the movie.

Annu Kapoor's character 'Guldasta' became quite famous because of his unique name.

So Gaya Yeh Jaha was shot in three different cities for 17 nights.

N Chandra earned consecutive hits with his previous films Ankush (1986) and Pratighaat (1987) as well.

Tezaab was to be made a political drama with Aamir Khan and Nana Patekar. Nana Patekar had shot for some scenes but later N Chandra shelved the film and started a new film with Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar with a new storyline but retained the film's title as Tezaab.

Meenakshi Sheshadri was the original choice for the lead roles but she was replaced by Madhuri Dixit due to payment matters and scheduling issues.

When Anil Kapoor came to know that a new girl is signed opposite him and she is Madhuri Dixit from Abodh (1984), he was impressed.

Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Anupam Kher worked together later in many popular films.

2016 film Baaghi was inspired by this film.

