Anil Kapoor's 'Tezaab' Gave Inspiration To The 2016 Film 'Baaghi' & Other Trivia

Tezaab is a 1988 action film directed by N. Chandra. The movie stars Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles. The story revolves around Mahesh, whose life is a wreck after his parents are killed. Mahesh is imprisoned but returns to settle some affairs. Did you know that the blockbuster song Ek Do Teen was inspired from a Koli flock song? Read interesting trivia about the film below.
- During the shooting of So Gaya Yeh Jahaan, the cast took a break from their shoot and went to a hotel nearby without taking off their bloody makeup. The hotel staff were surprised and asked them if there were injured or needed help.
- The song Ek Do Teen was a chartbuster and is still considered a classic, many other songs like So Gaya Yeh Jahan and Keh Do Ke Tum were also a huge hit.
- The film was golden jubilee hit becoming the biggest blockbuster of the year.
- Tezaab became a benchmark in Anil and Madhuri's careers.
- The blockbuster song Ek Do Teen was inspired from a Koli flock song.
- When the shooting of the film started, Nana Patekar had shot for some portions of the first schedule, but it is still a mystery regarding Patekar's shoot and his scenes from the movie.
- Annu Kapoor's character 'Guldasta' became quite famous because of his unique name.
- So Gaya Yeh Jaha was shot in three different cities for 17 nights.
- N Chandra earned consecutive hits with his previous films Ankush (1986) and Pratighaat (1987) as well.
- Tezaab was to be made a political drama with Aamir Khan and Nana Patekar. Nana Patekar had shot for some scenes but later N Chandra shelved the film and started a new film with Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar with a new storyline but retained the film's title as Tezaab.
- Meenakshi Sheshadri was the original choice for the lead roles but she was replaced by Madhuri Dixit due to payment matters and scheduling issues.
- When Anil Kapoor came to know that a new girl is signed opposite him and she is Madhuri Dixit from Abodh (1984), he was impressed.
- Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Anupam Kher worked together later in many popular films.
- 2016 film Baaghi was inspired by this film.
