Animal Not Postponed; Ranbir Kapoor Starrer To Clash With OMG 2, Gadar 2 On August 11

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal will be clashing with Oh My God 2 and Gadar 2 on August 11. This confirmation comes after there were reports of the film considering a postpone to avoid a three-way box office clash with the big banner sequels also scheduled for a release. New reports have confirmed, that the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer is "on schedule" and still eyeing August 11 release date.

Previously, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War was also vying a release on the same date. This would have made it an even more explosive four-way clash at the box office. However, The Vaccine War has officially pushed it's release date, letting the three films battle it out for audience footfall.

Animal not postponed

(Animal to not be postponed | Image: taran_adarsh/Twitter)



As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, contrary to speculations, Animal will still be releasing on August 11. The tweet quotes Vanga's Animal to be "very much on schedule". The tweet also dismisses any rumours being circulated regarding a possible postponement of release. Besides Ranbir Kapoor, Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri among others.

An explosive three-way box office clash

(The official first poster for OMG 2 | Image: Twitter)

(The official first poster for Gadar 2 | Image: Twitter)



As of now, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, Amit Rai's Oh My God 2 and Anil Sharma's Gadar 2 are all set for an August 11 release. The extended Independence Day weekend poses a great opportunity for the films to register optimum footfall and get ahead in the number game. This massive clash however, leaves the the fate of the films in limbo. Additionally, with Gadar 2 and Animal hitting theatres on the same day, it will be brothers Sunny Deol versus Bobby Deol at the box office.

Each film has a unique factor giving it an edge above the rest. While Animal marks Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor's first collaboration, both Oh My God 2 and Gadar 2 are second installments of what can be described as wildly popular franchises. It is left to be seen which film emerges victorious in August.