Ranbir Kapoor New Leaked Photos From Animal Set Show His Shocking Transformation

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor was seen sporting a new look in his upcoming movie, Animal. So far, Ranbir Kapoor had only appeared in rugged and rowdy looks in Animal leaked photos and videos, sporting a heavy beard and long hair. However, in his latest on-set appearance, he appeared to be wearing a school dress and was clean-shaven.

Ranbir’s latest Animal look is making the rounds on social media. One user posted a picture of the Azab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani actor on Twitter with the caption, “Just a leaked picture is enough to make the hype." Check out Ranbir’s new look from the upcoming film below.

(Ranbir Kapoor on the set of Animal | Image: shivnamah/Twitter)

Ranbir’s new look in completely contrast with his rugged Animal avatar

(Animal is an upcoming film starring Ranbir Kapoor | Image: Twitter)



Ranbir Kapoor’s rugged Animal avatar had been the centre of attention among fans as they expect to see him in completely different avatars. In a conversation with Press Trust of India about his upcoming film, Ranbir revealed that working on the film had ‘shook him up’. He also said that his experience working on the film added another dimension to what fans expect from him, which would be unlike anything he’s ever done. He noted that his character is an ‘Alpha’ in Animal, which is unlike anything else he has ever done in his career.

“As an actor, such challenges are important as it really shook me up,” said the Tamaasha actor. “It made me work hard, and realise how inadequate I’m and how much I needed to work to reach a certain level,” he added. Animal is set to release on August 11.

Animal is Ranbir Kapoor’s first collaboration with the Kabir Singh director

(Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Animal wrap party | Image: Twitter)

Animal is from director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who garnered fame for Kabir Singh, which starred Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor. The first look on Animal made waves on 31 December 2022 and left fans impressed by the actor’s unconventionally rowdy look. Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna, The Night Manager star Anil Kapoor and Aashram star Bobby Deol also appear in key roles in the Sandeep Reddy film. The upcoming film is slated for an August 11 release.