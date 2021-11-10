Ekta Kapoor is currently in her celebratory mode as the television director and producer recently received India's 4th highest gallantry award, Padma Shri, for her contribution to Art. After seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha, the TV producer had a celebration with her friends. Here are some glimpses of her celebration with her best friends Anita Hassanandani, Krystle D'Souza, Ridhi Dogra and others.

Ekta Kapoor recently celebrated her Padma Shri Award win with her friends. The TV producer shared smiles with her friends including Anita Hassanandani, Ridhi Dogra and more. Krystle D'Souza and Anita shared a few snaps via Instagram. In one of the photos, Ekta Kapoor posed with her girl gang. In another one, she shared smiles with her entire party group and also showed off her medal. Her proud best friend Anita also held her medal in her hand and wrote, "Let me show off a little! proud friend."

Ekta Kapoor on receiving Padma Shri

Ekta Kapoor has been in the industry for over two decades. The film and TV producer has given several award-winning shows in her career. As she was recently awarded Padma Shri, the producer dedicated her honour to her parents. She wrote, "It is a surreal moment and a matter of great pride. I want to dedicate this badge of honour to my pillars of strength - my mom tushar laqu ravie and dad. They believed in me with their whole heart and it is because of them, I am who I am!" She further thanked her Balaji Telefilms' team and the audience and wrote, "I want to thank my family, friends, my team at Balaji Telefilms and most importantly - the audience, for believing in me and supporting me." She also pledged to continue working with utmost dedication.

Ekta Kapoor's father and legendary actor Jitendra Kapoor was also present at the ceremony. The actor shared a photo with his father with her award in her hand. Sharing the picture, the producer called the day the best day in her life. She wrote, "Thanku Thanku Thanku the biggest day of my professional life n second only to d the birth of my son!" Anita Hassanandani also showered her with praises via the photo-sharing platform.

Image: Instagram/@anitahassanandani