Ankita Konwar Reveals Details Of Her 2021's Small Trek, Shares Romantic Video With Soman

Fitness enthusiast Ankita Konwar took to her Instagram handle to share some details of her recent 'small trek' that she took to kickstart the year. "After a long run of 120kms in 2 days to end the year with an accumulated gain of some 10000ft, went on a small trek to kick start the year," she wrote.

"The trek was to the beautiful double decker living root bridge in Nongriat and we had to climb down some 3000 steps to get there. The challenge was to climb all the way up with our already tired legs. But we did good kids. Took about 40 minutes to go down and 47 minutes to come up," Konwar further added.

To make things romantic, Ankita also shared an adorable video with husband and her fitness partner Milind Soman. "When you hide his phone because you need all the attention," she wrote as she teases Milind in the video.

Fitness enthusiast Milind Soman along with wife Ankita Konwar completed "the last long run" of 2020 successfully and the couple took to their Instagram handle to share the happiness. "Can’t believe we’re actually done with the last long run of the year !!!," Ankita wrote.

She further wrote, "With all the crazy inclines and crazy traffic from Guwahati to Cherrapunji almost without any hill training 😂

This year has been a lot for all of us." Recently, the Four More Shots Please actor took to Instagram and shared a post from his last run from the 7th edition of LLR where he can be seen participating in the 135km run from Guwahati to Cherrapunji.

When the couple landed in Guwahati, Milind Soman wrote on Twitter that they left the airport faster than they did last time, taking the COVID-19 protocols in consideration.

