Shilpa Shinde, Milind Soman Starrer "Paurashpur" Teaser Announcement Video Out; Watch

The teaser announcement video for Paurashpur on Alt Balaji just dropped and fans seem excited for it. The Shilpa Shinde and Milind Soman starrer series is all set to drop its first teaser on December 6. The makers of the project dropped a few scenes from the series which showed a dystopian world created by the team of Paurashpur. Fans were blown away by the visuals and thus showed eagerness to watch the series when it finally comes out.

Shilpa Shinde and Milind Soman starrer "Paurashpur" teaser announcement

Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to announce the teaser release of the series. The producer hinted at what one could expect from the story that Paurashpur will unfold. According to her caption from the post she uploaded, one can expect a 16th-century world. She also spoke about the apartheid-ish laws between men and women which the series will focus on. She then went on to reveal that Paurashpur is the name of the kingdom which is full of politics, conspiracies and gender wars. The story will focus on the lust for fulfilling one's dream in the kingdom of Paurashpur. She then revealed that the Paurashpur teaser will be dropped on December 6. She then proceeded to tag the Paurashpur cast which included Shilpa Shinde and Milind Soman. While none of the actors were visible in the short video, fans are still excited to watch them.

The short video that Ekta Kapoor uploaded featured an eerie-looking castle from the exterior view which lights up as lightning strikes. As the short video moves forward, a fire can be seen as a man stands in the background. The video then proceeds to show scenes from the interior of the castle with grand and lavish set designs. Dancers, flowers, gold pillars fill the scene with their elegance. Soon a figure can be seen drawing out swords and thus the video takes a turn from grand to something sinister. The name of the series is revealed and the short video comes to an end. Fans seemed delighted and excited for the series as per the comments where they expressed they could not wait to watch it as soon as possible.

