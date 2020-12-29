Milind Soman On Playing Transgender In 'Paurashpur': Wanted To Stay Away From Stereotyping

Actor and fitness freak Milind Soman who is known to experiment with different things in life recently slipped into the role of a transgender person for the period drama, Paurashpur. In his recent conversation with Mid-Day, Milind looked back at the time when he was offered the role and he turned it down because of his preference for playing another character.

Milind Soman shares views on playing Boris

Talking about the same, the actor revealed that he was offered the role of the king which is played by Annu Kapoor. Milind said that though the character is interesting, and feels that Annu Kapoor has done a fabulous job, yet he was reluctant in playing that part. Months later, Milind said that the makers returned with another character. That's when he told them that he wanted to portray the character of the transgender.

Two weeks ago, the fitness enthusiast surprised fans by sharing his look as Boris, where he can be seen donning a nose pin, bindi, and kohl. Sharing the reactions of the people and his fans that the actor received on social media, he said that a section of social media users wrote that they want to see the macho Milind and that they like his masculine avatar. These were reactions from people who have obviously not seen his work before. Milind has earlier worn kajal and walked the ramp as a model for a show.

Milind further expressed his views about playing a transgender character that has hardly been represented in Hindi cinema and showbiz. And if it has been portrayed in the past, according to him it has been riddled with stereotypes. Sharing light on the same, the Four More Shots Please actor said that it was not an easy journey for him to become well versed with the character. According to him when one thinks about transgenders in India, they have an image in their head and he wanted to break that image. The actor wanted to stay away from stereotyping the character. The actor revealed that the makers were not keen on showing off the third community as they have been shown on Indian screens in terms of expressions, behavior, and language.

The Shachindra Vats directorial web show also starred Shilpa Shinde, Sahil Salathia, and Poulomi Das, among others in important roles.

