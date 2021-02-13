Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain Jet Off To Shimla Ahead Of Valentine's Day

Ankita Lokhande and boyfriend Vicky Jain on Saturday took off from Mumbai to enjoy their Valentines' Day in Shimla. Ankita took to her Instagram handle and shared a boomerang video from the flight.

In the following stories, she shared some glimpses of getting into the pool and later also wished actor Rashmi Desai on her birthday. In the video, she is heard saying, "Sorry for not messaging you Rashmi. We both were traveling and we are both in Shimla and I will see you tomorrow."

Numerous pictures and videos of Ankita and Vicky have been going viral recently. This included videos of them dancing together, goofing around in the car or celebrating occasions like Diwali.

What has Ankit Lokhande been up to?

Ankita Lokhande had been in the news for her support to the movement seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, who was her first co-star, in the hit serial Pavitra Rishta, and ex-boyfriend. She had participated in numerous initiatives and campaigns, like raising her voice seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into his death.

Recently, she even gave a tribute to him with her performance at an awards show.

At that time, when asked about the message for SSR fans, she had said, “Convey my love, and please keep loving. This time there is something special. Watch it as it for the fans of Sushant.”

“I know people love Sushant a lot and today is only a small effort from my end,” she said before her performance.

On the professional front, Ankita, who had made her Bollywood debut with the Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika, featured in Baaghi 3, that released in March. She is yet to announce her next venture.

