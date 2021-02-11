Ankita Lokhande called a 'queen' for impressive expressions on Lata Mangeshkar song

Ankita Lokhande enjoys treating her fans with her dance moves and grooves. Usually grooving to iconic songs dressed in traditional outfits, the videos receive immense love from her followers. The actor once again delighted her followers by dancing to Dil Toh Pagal Hai song Are Re Are.

Ankita gets love for dance video

Dressed in a black ethnic dress, Ankita Lokhande shot the video at her balcony with the sunkissed setting and her open hair adding to its pleasant vibe. The Manikarnika star then made her expressions do the talking as she perfectly lip-synced to Lata Mangeshkar’s melodious voice.

Even in the caption, she shared a quote on expression, that it was the ‘most important’ out of all the things one wears.

One of the best comments on th video was from Raazi actor Amruta Khanvilkar who called her a ‘queen.’ Some of her fans too hailed her video, and praised her expressions.

Ankita had recently grooved to the iconic Madhuri Dixit song Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, dressing up in a yellow saree and showcasing some intense moves.

Right from ‘proposing’ to boyfriend Vicky Jain with Manwa Lage song to and stunning in all-white attire for Titli song, Ankita has been living it up on her profile.

On the professional front, Ankita, who had made her Bollywood debut with Manikarnika, had featured in Baaghi 3 last year. She is yet to announce her next venture. Amid her hit debut show Pavitra Rishta co-starring late Sushant Singh Rajput coming on air again, there are reports doing the rounds that she could star in the sequel.

