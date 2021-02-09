Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta posts 'Bhajan' video; Ankita Lokhande reacts

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti became a household name as she sought ‘justice’ for the late actor. A highlight of her communication to the fans or ‘SSRians’ frequently involved prayers and spirituality. As she geared up to shoot her first Instagram reel, her choice of song was a 'Bhajan' (hymn).

Shweta Singh Kirti posted a video on Instagram where she was seen lip-syncing to a Lord Krishna bhajan. She also shared that she was gearing up to record her first Instagram reel. Dressed in pink traditional wear and Indian jewellery consisting of bangles and jhumkas, her look was loved by the netizens.

She expressed surprised for the love that came her way and conveyed her gratitude to the fans.

One of those to react was Ankita Lokhande, who reacted to Shweta's second post expressing her wish to record an Instagram reel. The actor, who has known Shweta since she was in a relationship with Sushant, commented, ‘so pretty’.

Shweta is known to regularly share motivational and religious posts on social media and many of them speak about meditation. One of the major highlights of this had been the ‘Global Prayer 4 SSR’ campaign, when the fans were carrying out different online initiatives, to raise their voice on ‘Justice 4 SSR,’ after his death under mysterious circumstances on June 14.

Among the last major posts of Shweta for her brother had been on his birth anniversary on January 21. Sharing a picture of SSR with their mother, she had shared how his smile could 'melt anyone's heart. She had then used the term #Sushant Day.

She also announced a memorial fund in his name, providing assistance to anyone wishing to pursue Astrophysics at a university in the USA.

