Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain Twin In White As They Show-off Their Dancing Skills

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain took to Instagram to show-off their sizzling chemistry by shaking a leg on the popular Bang Bang song from the movie of the same title. The couple were seen twinning in white 'night dresses' as one of the hashtags suggested.

"Vikki and anky #reelsinstagram #reels #ankitalokhande #vikkianky #dance #nightdresses," Ankita wrote. Ankita's close friend Mahesh Shetty reacted and wrote, "Kyaaaa baat." [sic] Asha Negi dropped a heart emoji in the comments section.

Ankita Lokhande tells boyfriend Vicky Jain, 'Don't talk like this on social media'; Watch

The couple frequently showcases their love for each other on social media, and apart from loved-up posts, they often turn goofy with each other as well.

"I can’t find the words to describe my feelings for you. One thing which come in my mind when I see us together is I’m grateful to god for sending u in my life as a friend, partner and as soul mate. Thanku for being someone who was always there for me. Thanks for making all my problems as yours and helping me whenever I needed you.Thankyou for being my support system. Most important thanku for understanding me and my situations. And I am sorry because of me u hv to face criticism which u don’t deserve at all . Words fall short but this bond is amazing -I love you - @jainvick #viank," she wrote in November.

Ankita Lokhande says 'Khullam Khulla Pyar Karenge' as she pulls Vicky Jain's leg in car

Ankita Lokhande on the professional front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ankita Lokhande is yet to announce her next venture after Baaghi 3. The actor had played a cameo in Baaghi 3 earlier this year. She was cast opposite Riteish Deshmukh in the film that starred Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead.

After impressing in the TV serial Pavitra Rishta, she had made her debut with the Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika. The film was based on Rani of Jhansi, Laxmibai.

She had played the role of Jhalkaribai in the movie . Ankita Lokhande had taken up the film after a break of some years and impressed upon her return to the world of entertainment

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.