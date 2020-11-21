Ankita Lokhande says 'Khullam Khulla Pyar Karenge' as she pulls Vicky Jain's leg in car

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been going strong for the past couple of years and the businessman had also proposed to the actor in 2019. The couple frequently showcases their love for each other on social media, and apart from loved-up posts, they often turn goofy with each other as well. A video of the duo goofing around in the car recently surfaced, displaying their fun-filled bond.

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain’s goofy video

In a recent video, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were travelling in the car together when the former decided to indulge in some fun. The song Khullam Khulla Pyar Karenge Hum Dono was playing in the car and the actor started singing.

As he was driving, she even tried to irritate him, and pulled down his mask. Vicky stopped the car and seemed to use a nickname for her. He even teases her by sarcastically asking, “Oh, you know Hindi also” to which she lovingly slaps him.

Recently, another video of Ankita and Vicky had gone viral. While conveying Diwali greetings, the latter said something that made the former go, ‘you don’t say such things on social media.’

Be it conveying excitement about her ‘baby’s arrival', or writing lengthy notes, Ankita loves to express her feelings for her boyfriend.

Ankita Lokhande on professional front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ankita Lokhande is yet to announce her next venture after Baaghi 3. The actor had played a cameo in Baaghi 3 earlier this year. She was cast opposite Riteish Deshmukh in the film that starred Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead.

After impressing in the TV serial Pavitra Rishta, she had made her debut with the Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika. The film was based on Rani of Jhansi, Laxmibai.

She had played the role of Jhalkaribai in the movie . Ankita Lokhande had taken up the film after a break of some years and impressed upon her return to the world of entertainment

