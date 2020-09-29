Ankita Lokhande Asks Sushant's Fan To 'take Down' Disturbing Video, Makes An Appeal

Ankita Lokhande, Sushant's former girlfriend took to her Twitter handle on Tuesday and asked one of SSR's fans to take down his video. She urged all his fans to 'not post such videos' as they are 'disturbing'. She further added that this was 'no way to show support and love' for Sushant Singh Rajput. She asserted and requested the fan to 'remove the video' right away. Ankita and Sushant were in a relationship for 7 years and parted ways in 2016.

Ankita wrote, "What’s wrong with u .stop posting such videos they are very disturbing for all of us .its a request to remove this video rite now .. we know u love him but this isn’t the way to show ur support or love to him remove this video rite now !!" [sic]

AIIMS submits report

The AIIMS team on Monday submitted its report in the Sushant Singh Rajput case based on analysing the Mumbai police's post-mortem report and autopsy along with photographic evidence. The CBI which has stated that "conclusive findings" have been shared, will now analyse the report along with the evidence in the case to conclude if it is a case of suicide or not.

On Monday, the CBI released a statement assuring that it is conducting a professional investigation and that all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date. "The Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting a professional investigation related to the death of Shri Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date. The investigation is continuing," said the CBI in an official statement. The agency has been criticized by the family for their pace of the investigation.

Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14 this year. While Mumbai Police termed it as ‘suicide’, intense movements led by fans and celebrities played a part as Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe into the case. The CBI, along with ED, and NCB are currently probing various angles of the case, with prime accused Rhea Chakraborty jailed by NCB till September 22 over her alleged involvement in a drug cartel.

