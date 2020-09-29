Sushant's Friend Smita Parikh Remarks On CBI-AIIMS Probe Update, Hopes It Reassures All

Sushant Singh Rajput's family friend Smita Parikh took to her Twitter handle on Monday to share the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) update that the homicide angle - rather, no angle - has not been ruled out in their probe into the cause of the late actor's death. She went onto claim that the news may bring relief to fans of Sushant - SSRians - who have been frustrated with the delay in the central agency's pace of the investigation.

Murder angle is being investigated as per the cbi hope it brings releif to ssrians #AIIMSBeFairWithSSRReport — Smita Parikh (@smitaparikh2) September 28, 2020

AIIMS and CBI are in agreement on the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe, Dr Sudhir Gupta, chairman AIIMS' Forensic Medical Board in the actor's death case said on Monday. After the AIIMS team submitted its report based on Mumbai police’s post-mortem report and autopsy along with photographic evidence earlier, Gupta noted that there is still the need to look into certain “legal aspects” for the authorities to reach a “logical legal conclusion".

Earlier in the day, the CBI released a statement assuring that it is conducting a professional investigation and that all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date. After receiving the AIIMS report, the CBI will take a final call after going through their collected evidence so far including forensic reports on the recreation of the crime scene, statements of witnesses and profiling of accused and suspects. The CBI took over the case after the SC assented to the transfer.

SSR’s family lawyer Vikas Singh had also questioned the CBI for not converting Sushant's case from abetment to suicide to that of murder. "The family very strongly feels that the pace of the investigation has gone very slow. The decision to convert the case from abetment to suicide to murder is not taking place. The AIIMS team is here, the CBI has been in Delhi for a week - but the meeting hasn't taken place, to my knowledge," said Vikas Singh.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau is probing the drug angle in the death case of Sushant. So far, numerous persons including Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik have been arrested after being charged under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

