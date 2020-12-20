Ankita Lokhande Celebrates Her 36th Birthday With Beau Vicky Jain; Shares Video

Ankita Lokhande's birthday was all about glitter, gold and cheer as she partied with boyfriend Vicky Jain and other friends on Saturday. To celebrate her 36th birthday, Ankita Lokhande decided to come live on Instagram for her fans and cut her birthday cake followed by a dance party, with friends including actor Rashami Desai.

From sharing a kiss to dancing, Ankita and beau Vicky stole all the spotlight at the party. Late actor boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti commented on Ankita's midnight party post, “Happy Birthday beautiful,” along with a heart emoji.

Prior to his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che! in 2013, Rajput was a TV star courtesy his hit daily soap Pavitra Rishta, which aired from 2009 to 2014. The actor was paired opposite Lokhande in the show and the two even went on to have a long-term relationship. They parted ways in 2016 after dating for 7 years.

Ankita Lokhande shares pictures of her midnight birthday celebrations with friends

Previously, Ankita had uploaded a glimpse of an award show where she was seen paying tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The cast of Pavitra Rishta was seen dressed up as the characters from the show and giving a performance on stage. Take a look at the clip that Ankita shared on her social media below.

Ankita Lokhande gets teary-eyed after her heartfelt tribute to Sushant, Ekta Kapoor reacts

