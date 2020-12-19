Ankita Lokhande Gets Teary-eyed After Her Heartfelt Tribute To Sushant, Ekta Kapoor Reacts

Pavitra Rishta stars Ankita Lokhande and Usha Nadkarni left fans teary-eyed with their emotional tribute to late Sushant Singh Rajput at the Zee Rishtey Awards 2020. Yesterday, Viral Bhayani shared the entire performance of Ankita's musical tribute to her former lover from the soon-to-air award show. Towards the end of her performance, the Manikarnika actor could barely hold back her tears as she gave a short heartfelt speech to commemorate her 'Pavitra Rishta' with the late actor.

Also Read | Ankita Lokhande's Quiz: Find Out How Well Do You Know The 'Pavitra Rishta' Star

Ankita & Usha give soul-stirring performance to depict Sushant's journey

On December 18, one of the tear-jerking performances from Zee Rishtey Awards 2020, which will air on December 27, was quick to catch everyone's attention on social media. Yesterday, Viral Bhayani shared a video of actor Ankita Lokhande's emotional performance at the award show to pay her musical tribute to late Sushant Singh Rajput. In the video, Ankita, along with veteran actor Usha Nadkarni, depicted Sushant's journey by grooving to the tunes of some of his superhit songs including Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya, Pavitra Rishta's titular track, Kaun Tuje and Jab Tak from M.S. Dhoni, as well as Main Tera Boyfriend from Raabta.

Also Read | Ankita Lokhande Shares Pictures Of Her Midnight Birthday Celebrations With Friends

During their performance, Sushant's on-screen mother Usha gave a heart-warming speech about her reel-life son. Describing her bond with the Kedarnath actor, she said, "On screen, mera Manav shant aur susheel tha. Off screen, badmash aur natkhat. Pehle pehle usne mere saath bahot masti ki, mujhe bahot gussa aata tha. Lekin baad mein, main bhi uske saath masti karne lagi. Aaj bhi mere dil mein mera Manav basta hai. Sahi maayine mein, yeh hamara pavitra rishta tha". Towards the end of the seven-minute-long musical performance, Ankita Lokhande too spoke a few words about her Pavitra Rishta co-star and former lover. Speaking about the Dil Bechara actor, a teary-eyed Ankita said, "We miss you, Sushant. We miss you..."

Check out the full video below

Also Read | Ankita Lokhande Had A Make-up Free Photoshoot And Fans Can't Stop Adoring Her

Soon after the video was shared, it was quick to do rounds on social media and left many teary-eyed. Pavitra Rishta producer Ekta Kapoor also shared her reaction to the video and went all hearts in the comment section of the post. On the other hand, a lot of fans of the late star spoke about being unable to hold their tears while watching the performance.

Take a look:

Also Read | Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Vikas Gupta Pose For A Pic But Someone Else Steals The Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.