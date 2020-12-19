Ankita Lokhande Shares Pictures Of Her Midnight Birthday Celebrations With Friends

Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures of herself celebrating her birthday. The actor keeps her fans updated with her daily life by sharing pictures and videos with them regularly. She was seen celebrating her birthday at midnight with her friends and family.

Ankita Lokhande's birthday celebrations at midnight

Ankita Lokhande was seen wearing a red and navy blue dress as her birthday celebrations began. The actor had neatly tied her hair up in a ponytail and wore minimum accessories. Check out the post where she was seen making “wishes and dreams” before cutting the cake.

Ankita Lokhande's photos

Netizens react

A number of celebrities flocked to the post to wish the actor a very happy birthday. From Asha Negi to Jay Bhanushali, many of Ankita's friends sent her birthday wishes. Check out some of those comments on her post below.

Ankita Lokhande's Instagram video

The Pavitra Rishta actor further uploaded a 5-minute-long video and mentioned in the caption that it was a “Birthday special” video. The video started doing the rounds on social media very soon. Check out the video that the actor below.

Netizens react

When Ankita uploaded a video of her midnight birthday celebrations, fans of the actor gushed to the post to leave their comments and reactions. Several friends of the actor also hearted the post. A number of people showered her with birthday wishes and warm regards and left heart and kiss emoticons. Many other fans also sent blessings to the actor and wished her good health. Check out some of the fan comments on the picture below.

Several fans could not get over how gorgeous and stylish she was looking in the post and asked the actor to post more pictures. Numerous other netizens sent her birthday wishes. Check out some of the fan comments on the picture below.

Previously, Ankita had uploaded a glimpse of an award show where she was seen paying tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The cast of Pavitra Rishta was seen dressed up as the characters from the show and giving a performance on stage. Take a look at the clip that Ankita shared on her social media below.

