Ankita Lokhande Reveals Her Experience With Depression: 'Only My Family Was There'

Ankita Lokhande has been getting a lot of hate on Instagram for the reels from the fans of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who have accused her of using his death for her own publicity. The actor took to her Instagram and stated that all the hate is affecting her family. She further admitted to facing depression in the past and stated that only her family was there for her in her difficult times.

Ankita Lokhande stays motivated by creating reels

Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram handle and slammed the netizens who have been sending hateful comments on her profile. The actor started the video by saying that she had been feeling very low for a couple of days but now she is feeling better. She further stated in the video that she decided to make herself feel better and for that, changed her thought process and motivated herself to dress up and change her look.

Ankita Lokhande stated in the video that everyone has a different way of staying motivated and staying positive. The actor revealed that her way of staying motivated is by creating dance reels and more content for her social media profile. But lately, she has been receiving a lot of hateful comments on the same.

Hateful comments for me affect my family: Ankita

In the video she shared that everyone has freedom of speech but one must think before they abuse and send hate on anyone. She stated while she is immunized to public opinion and getting constantly scrutinized by the public, her parents and family get hurt seeing the hate she receives.

Before saying anything, think what you say, write on my social media. I was the first one to stand with you all to fight this case and I did it. Please don’t tell me what to do, what not do, whom should i talk to or not. You cannot tell me. Love is the most powerful thing in the world so if you are really a big fan of someone, then respect that. Don’t abuse people who were related to that man. I belong to a middle-class family and we haven’t seen anything like this before. You only give me love and abuse me later. Stop abusing me. I need peace of mind.

Ankita Lokhande's depression

Ankita also admitted in the video that netizens have no right to judge her relationships with anyone. Moreover, the actor said in the video that she was heartbroken when Sushant had left but just because she did not show it publically, does not mean she did not feel hurt. She further clarified that having had faced depression in the past, her family is very important to her as only they were there in her difficult times.

Why do people blame me for what I haven’t done. Why are people saying everything against me right now? Where were they when my life was changing after a breakup with SSR? If anyone has issues with me then please block me. You don’t know my story and I am not here to tell my story to anyone. I don’t want to drag Sushant Singh Rajput’s name here. Nobody knows my story so stop blaming me. I have also gone through depression but I didn’t say it to anyone. I really respect that my family, friends supported me.

Ankita Lokhande's instagram

Netizens give love & support to the actor

When the post went up, Ankita Lokhande received a lot of love from her fans. Netizens left encouraging words for her in the comments and sent her kind regards. Check out the comments by netizens on the post below.

