After Visiting Sushant's House, Ankita Lokhande Spotted Leaving Ekta Kapoor's Residence

Sushant Singh Rajput who died by suicide on June 14 left the family, industry, and friends in shock. Ankita Lokhande, who visited Sushant's Bandra residence in the day, was spotted leaving Ekta Kapoor's residence.

According to the reports, a prayer meeting is being organized for Sushant Singh Rajput. Ankita Lokhande and Sushant starred in Ekta Kapoor's show 'Pavitra Rishta'.

Ankita Lokhande spotted at Sushant Singh Rajput's residence, to be questioned by police

About Sushant Singh Rajput's passing away

Sushant Singh Rajput’s cremation was held at Pawan Hans crematorium, Vile Parle, Mumbai, on June 15. The actor’s family and a few of his close friends went on to pay their last rites. In attendance were Krystle D’Souza, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, and many more. He was last seen in the much-acclaimed film Chhichhore, where he went on to receive praise for his acting skills. Sushant’s next film was Dil Bechara, which was expected to hit the silver screens in May 2020 release, however, it was delayed due to the ongoing situation.

'Pavitra Rishta' actor Prarthana Behere says Ankita is inconsolable after Sushant's demise

Sushant Singh Rajput passed way at 34 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The cops have not recovered any suicide note so far. An official statement released by Sushant Singh Rajput's team read, "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief". [sic]

