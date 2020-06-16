'Pavitra Rishta' Actor Prarthana Behere Says Ankita Is Inconsolable After Sushant's Demise

Pavitra Rishta actor Prarthana Behere told a reputed news portal that a journalist told her about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. She added that messages had been flashing on their Pavitra Rishta WhatsApp group but she got to see them very late. Unable to figure out what was happening, Prarthana Behere called Ankita Lokhande, who was crying. She then revealed that she called Mahesh Shetty who was also crying but was going to see Sushant Singh Rajput one last time.

Ankita is devastated after Sushant's demise

In the interview, the Pavitra Rishta actor stated that Ankita Lokhande is devastated and crying inconsolably. She also revealed that Ankita Lokhande wanted to go see Sushant Singh Rajput at his funeral, but she is very emotional. Prarthana Behere stated that only 20 people were allowed at the funeral, so she couldn’t attend. She mentioned she was watching the funeral on television.

Mahesh Shetty was reportedly the last person that Sushant Singh Rajput had tried calling before he committed suicide. However, Mahesh Shetty could not pick up the phone. Prarthana Behere urged the viewers to stop judging Ankita Lokhande for not making a social media comment and to stop blaming Mahesh Shetty for not picking up his phone. The Pavitra Rishta actor stated that their loss is ''very personal''.

Prarthana Behere said that after Sushant Singh Rajput broke up with Ankita Lokhande, he wanted some space. She said she had not spoken to him since. She understood that he wanted space and was fine with giving him time to live his life. The actor said Mahesh Shetty was the only one amongst them all who stayed in touch with Sushant Singh Rajput.

While taking a walk down the memory lane, Prarthana Behere stated that she would often travel with Sushant Singh Rajput in an auto during the rainy season. She also stated that she used to stay over at Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande’s house if they shot for a long time. Prarthana Behere recalled that Sushant Singh Rajput has taken her and Ankita Lokhande on a drive in his first car, and when he bought a more luxurious car, he took her out on a drive alone. She further mentioned that she had teased Ankita Lokhande about it as well.

Prarthana Behere then stated that they had all moved on in life. However, when they were shooting for Pavitra Rishta, Sushant Singh Rajput would share everything with her. She said that because she played the role of Ankita’s sister on the show, Pavitra Rishta, she was like a sister to him.

