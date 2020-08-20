Ankita Lokhande Writes, 'Here’s To Being Strange And Powerful'; See Post

Ankita Lokhande on Thursday shared a powerful quote by Shatara Liora, a poet hailing from North Carolina, and wrote that 'Here's to being strange and powerful'. The quote says, "Women are taught to be too many things that contradict each other so I've decided to just be strange and powerful."

Reacting to Lokhande's post, actor Arti Singh wrote, "Very good. Vahi sahi hai" [sic]. Ankita's post comes a day after Supreme Court gave a nod to the CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Ankita has been vocal and has been fighting with Sushant's family for justice. Prior to his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che! in 2013, Rajput was a TV star courtesy his hit daily soap Pavitra Rishta, which aired from 2009 to 2014. The actor was paired opposite Lokhande in the show and the two even went on to have a long-term relationship. They parted ways in 2016 after dating for 7 years.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the 2020 action thriller film Baaghi 3. In the film, she played the role of Ruchi and ends up marrying Riteish Deshmukh’s character of Vikram Charan Chaturvedi in the same. The film is a remake of a Telugu film and was helmed by Ahmed Khan.

This movie is a sequel to the film Baaghi 2 and reportedly failed to impress critics and the audience. The film also featured Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. She also made her Bollywood debut with the film, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. She was seen alongside Kangana Ranaut in the movie. She played the character of Jhalkari Bai who was one of the most trusted aides of Rani Laxmibai.

