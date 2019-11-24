Another Quirky 'Good Newwz' Report: Kareena Kapoor's Deepti Batra Is Totally Relatable

Good Newwz is one of the eagerly anticipated movies of the year as it drops a hint about its main "Good Newwz" bearer Deepti Batra. Kareena Kapoor Khan will be portraying the role of Deepti Batra in the film and the makers of the film have been dropped a quirky medical report for her character. Through their official social media handle, Dharma Productions shared yet another introduction of a character after unveiling Akshay Kumar's character report earlier in the day.

Take a look at Deepti Batra's medical report:

Read | Good Newwz: Fans React To The Poster Released By Akshay Kumar

In the medical report, Kareena Kapoor Khan is shown as a quintessential modern woman who is fierce and independent. She has a condition where she assumes responsibility for everything which the report reads as "zimmedari complex". The symptoms that the character of Deepti Batra seems to have are those of an obsession with motherhood and bearing a child. The cure prescribed for the condition is funnily revealed as meditation and that too without any kind of interruption or disturbance.

Watch | Kareena Kapoor Khan & Kiara Advani At 'Good Newwz' Trailer Launch

Expected to release soon

Good Newwz also features actors Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Ali Advani in the lead roles. The film, which is directed by director Raj Mehta, is about two couples with the same last name who become a part of a blunder while trying to conceive a baby through In Vitro Fertilization (IVF). The promotions for the film are in full swing since the past few days especially after the release of the trailer of the film. Earlier today, the makers of the film had also shared a similar medical report for Akshay Kumar's character Varun Batra.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar's character report:

Also, have a look at the rib-tickling trailer of the film:

Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan And Other Celebs That Slayed In Pink Ensembles

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.