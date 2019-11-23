Good Newwz: Akshay Kumar Introduces Varun Batra Through A Hilarious Medical Report

Good Newwz, directed by Raj Mehta, is all set to release in the theatres on December 27. Actor Akshay Kumar, who will be seen portraying the role of Varun Batra in the film took to Instagram and shared a rather funny medical report of his character. He captioned the post with the appointment confirmation date as December 27 which is the date of the film's release worldwide.

Take a look at the post:

Starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the leading roles, Good Newwz chronicles the story of a hilarious swap between two couples at their attempt with In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF). The introduction to Akshay Kumar's character Varun Batra is shared through this funny medical record which states that his character apparently has symptoms of goofing up and that he has been prescribed treatment of listening to his wife's instructions. Akshay Kumar's character Varun Batra also seems to be in the top quality bearing condition.

Rib-tickling trailer

The makers of Good Newwz dropped the trailer of the film last week and it has been well received for the exciting and humorous storyline as well as for the dialogues. On YouTube, the trailer garnered a staggering response and crossed 50 million views within two days of its release. The film will also feature actors Adil Hussain and Tisca Chopra in prominent roles.

Take a look at the trailer:

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar who was last seen in Housefull 4 is currently promoting Good Newwz in full swing. The actor has been actively posting updates about the film on social media through his Twitter and Instagram accounts. He has a bandwagon of projects like Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, Raghava Lawrence's Laxmmi Bomb, Farhad Samji's Bachchan Pandey and the much-hyped 'roller coaster spy ride' Bell Bottom among others scheduled for the upcoming years.

