Anshula Kapoor Pens Note On Body Positivity: Trying Not To Let My Stretch Marks...

Actor Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor recently penned a long note on body positivity. Anshula, who recently made headlines for her drastic physical transformation, shared a series of photos on social media donning a bodysuit and explaining why she's stopped herself from wearing the silhouette until now. In her long note, Anshula stated that she had told herself that bodysuits aren't "flattering" for her body shape and therefore, stopped herself from "wearing them more times than I can count."

However, after a "realisation", she decided to try everything she never let herself explore before. In her note, Anshula penned, "Over the years, I’ve endlessly told myself that bodysuits aren’t flattering for my body shape. I’ve stopped myself from wearing them more times than I can count." "But I had a realization earlier this year. There’s a lot of hidden joy in being able to try everything I never let myself explore before, at least once. I want to experience that thrill," she added.

Take a look at the post below:

'Trying not to let my stretch marks get the best of me'

Further, Anshula Kapoor mentioned that she is having fun with whatever she has now. She shared that she is trying not to let her "stretch marks, cellulite, and tummy rolls" get the best of her insecurities. She wrote, "Am I owning it? Who cares!! Am I having fun? Oh 100% yes! Still learning and trying not to let my stretch marks, cellulite, tummy rolls etc get the best of me & my insecurities. This is me just letting my curls loose, having the best time with the team I trust most, and loving every minute of it."

Anshula's post has grabbed the attention of several celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor among others.

Earlier this month, Anshula walked the ramp during the Lakme Fashion Week. She turned muse for Itrh.