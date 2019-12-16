Anti-CAA Delhi Protests: Taapsee, Richa React On Clashes Between Students & Delhi Police

Unrest over the clashes between students and police in Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia rippled through the country on Monday with demonstrations in several campuses, including in Hyderabad, Lucknow, Mumbai and Kolkata. The morning after violence broke out in the national capital following protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act, hundreds of students took to the streets demanding a probe into the usage of teargas as well as police entering the campus without permission from the varsity authorities.

Reacting on the same, Bollywood celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, Vishal Dadlani and others took to their Twitter handle and expressed their opinions. Pannu wrote: "Wonder if this is a start or the end. Whatever it is, this is surely writing new rules of the land and those who don’t fit in can very well see the consequences. This video breaks heart n hopes altogether. Irreversible damage, and I’m not talking about just the life n property." [sic]

Shocking messages of violence, tear gassing from #Jamia in #Delhi ! Why are students being treated like criminals? Why are hostels being tear gassed.. ??? What is going on #DelhiPolice ???? Shocking and shameful! #CABProtests — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) December 15, 2019

Richa Chadha wrote: "This is heartbreaking... In which civilized country is this normal ? Why such excessive force ? Who tear gases students studying inside a library? Nothing justifies this." Sacred Games actress Kubbra Sait wrote: "If this voice and plea doesn’t shatter your inner demons. I don’t know what will. Is the end here? Or can we still save ourselves. Where is the Prime Minister? The silence is deafening."

This is a picture of students from #JamiaMilia holding photos of #Ambedkar & #Gandhi opposing the #CAA2019



We haven’t forgotten our roots.



And we will fight to regain the lost sanity of this proud country 🇮🇳 #StandWithJamia #Delhiviolence pic.twitter.com/gOCh0B7Cnw — Vikrant Massey (@masseysahib) December 15, 2019

Disproportionate violence has been unleashed on students in Delhi. Why? To derail the pre-election conversation from Economy, Health, Womens Safety, Water, Power & make it one of hatred/religion.



Answer this: Who controls the Delhi Police?



Many answers will appear. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) December 16, 2019

The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. There were severe clashes in the national capital on Sunday. People protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act clashed with the police in New Friends Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia University leaving nearly 60 people injured. Subsequently, there were reports of students being injured and detained as the police entered the Jamia campus. In the early hours of Monday, 50 students were released by the police from the Kalkaji police station and the New Friends Colony police station. Similar scenes were witnessed at the Aligarh Muslim University as well.

