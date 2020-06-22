Anubhav Sinha Opens New 'finance' Office On His B'day; Manoj Bajpayee Drops Funny Comment

'Thappad' director Anubhav Sinha on Monday turned a year older and he took to his Instagram handle to share some pictures from his 'new finance office' on a special day. What caught everyone's attention was Manoj Bajpayee's comment on Sinha's post.

Bajpayee wrote, "Share trading shuru kiya hai kya? Finance office?" [sic]. Bajpayee's comment left everyone laughing out loud. On his birthday, Bajpayee wrote, "very happy birthday to you @anubhavsinha may this year be filled with peace success whiskey and loads of mutton !!! Wish you a fat less selfie." [sic]

Manoj Bajpayee and Anubhav Sinha's friendship go way back. In an interview to a leading daily, Manoj Bajpayee opened up about his struggles as an actor. Talking about that, he also dished out some dirty secrets about Anubhav Sinha. However, it was all done in good humour.

He said that Anubhav Sinha used to drink a very expensive drink. Anubhav Sinha used to ask him that does he know how much this drink costs and he also used to ask Manoj if he knew the difference between scotch and whiskey. Manoj Bajpayee also mentioned that this is how Anubhav Sinha is. He used to keep scotch for himself and serve Old Monk to his poor friends, no matter how social he is on Twitter.

Manoj Bajpayee also opened up about how he and Anubhav Sinha met. He said that they met in Delhi when he passed out of Aligarh Muslim University as an engineering graduate. He then began assisting him in a play. The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor also mentioned that it was Anubhav Sinha who called him to Mumbai to try his luck in films. Manoj Bajpayee also said that it was Anubhav who paid for his flight tickets when he found out that it was not something he could afford back then.

