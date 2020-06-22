Taapsee Pannu Wishes 'Thappad' Director Anubhav Sinha On His B'day; Calls Him 'Sassiest'

Bollywood's renowned director Anubhav Sinha turned a year older today on June 22. On his special day, Taapsee Pannu, who has worked with him in the films - Thappad and Mulk, posted an adorable wish for the director. Taapsee shared a throwback picture with Sinha and penned a birthday note.

As seen in the picture shared by Taapsee Pannu on her Instagram story, the duo is seen posing for the camera amid greenery, The Saand Ki Aankh actor wrote, "Happy birthday to the sassiest one out of the lot! Anubhav Sinha." Take a look at Taapsee Pannu's post here.

Anubhav Sinha's birthday

Director Anubhav Sinha turned 55 years old today. He has carved a niche for himself as his movies have managed to receive much love from the audience and critics alike. Anubhav Sinha has worked with actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanjay Dutt, Dia Mirza among others.

Sinha's first feature film Tum Bin starred Priyanshu Chatterjee, Sandali Sinha, Himanshu Malik among others, and was very well-received by the audience. Ever since then, Anubhav Sinha has directed a slew of movies in his stellar career. Some of his notable works are Aapko Pehle Bhi Kahin Dekha Hai, Dus, Tathastu, Mulk, Ra.One, Article 15, Thappad and many more.

Earlier, before the release of their movie Thappad, Taapsee Pannu had penned a lengthy heartening note for her director Anubhav Sinha. The actor assured him that the two would go on to break their own records with the film. Taapsee's note began with a dialogue from Anubhav's movie Tum Bin, which read, "Maalum hai aapko sahaare ki zarurat nahi hai, main bas saath dene aaya hu. That day and now I am the biggest fan of your love affair with words and lines. The proud witness of version 2.0, I really don’t know if I am a bigger fan of the writer/director or the human being he is."

Taapsee Pannu further wrote how Anubhav has spoilt his actors for delivering their best and being their best. Pannu said, "Not just my filmography but the book of my life (if ever there is one) shall be incomplete without writing about you." Here's a look at Taapsee Pannu's note.

