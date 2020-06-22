Ayushmann Khurrana Wishes Anubhav Sinha On His Birthday, Says 'Thank You For Article 15'

Ayushmann Khurrana’s performance in the suspense thriller cop drama Article 15 was spectacular and the credit goes to the ace director Anubhav Sinha. As the latter ringed on his 55th birthday on June 22, the actor expressed his special wishes with a throwback picture. Ayushmann shared a throwback BTS from the Article 15 shooting days on social media where the duo are caught in a candid moment.

Ayushmann Khurrana's birthday wish for Anubhav Sinha

An elated Ayushmann shared the picture on his Twitter handle where the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor and the director are seen walking on the sets of their film as they get candidly shot. Dressed in a police uniform, Ayushmann is seen in his character while Anubhav Sinha is seen walking behind him with his sweater tied around his waist. While sharing the heartfelt post, the actor extended his birthday wishes and thanked him for giving a masterpiece film like Article 15. Apart from this, he also wrote that he is hoping to see some more legendary kinds of stuff by the actor this year.

Happy bday @anubhavsinha sir! Thank you for #Article15

I look forward to some more legendary stuff this year. 🧡🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/uENbRlI8Kz — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) June 22, 2020

Apart from Ayushmann, the ace filmmaker also received birthday wishes from Thappad actor Taapsee Pannu. Taapsee shared a throwback picture with Sinha and penned a birthday note. In the pictures which Taapsee posted on her Instagram story, the duo is seen posing for the camera amid greenery, The Saand Ki Aankh actor wrote, "Happy birthday to the sassiest one out of the lot! Anubhav Sinha."

Director Anubhav Sinha turned 55 years old today. He has carved a niche for himself as his movies have managed to receive much love from the audience and critics alike. Anubhav Sinha has worked with actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Rishi Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Dia Mirza among others.

Sinha's first feature film Tum Bin starred Priyanshu Chatterjee, Sandali Sinha, Himanshu Malik among others, and was very well-received by the audience. Ever since then, Anubhav Sinha has directed a slew of movies in his stellar career. Some of his notable works are Aapko Pehle Bhi Kahin Dekha Hai, Dus, Tathastu, Mulk, Ra. One, Article 15, Thappad, and many more.

Sometime back, the filmmaker took to his Twitter handle to slam the 'privileged' in the film industry after Sushant’s demise sparked debates in the industry. Without naming anyone, Sinha wrote, "The Bollywood Privilege Club must sit down and think hard tonight. PS- Now don't ask me to elaborate any further."

(Image credit: Ayushmann Khurrana/ Instagram)

